Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores season-high 36

Gordon supplied 36 points (12-23 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Gordon eclipsed his 28 point performance Sunday with a new season-high of 36 points in Monday's loss to Washington. Gordon struggled mightily to begin the season, and is still only shooting 35.4 percent from the field, and 28.8 percent from three on the year, but the past two games have demonstrated that he's breaking out of his early-season funk. Once Gordon can put his shooting slump fully behind him, he is capable of being an excellent source of three pointers, having averaged 2.9 across his three season with the Rockets.