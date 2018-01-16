Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores team-high 19 points Monday

Gordon scored 19 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-102 loss to the Clippers.

Despite tying for the team lead with 19 points, Gordon was not very efficient from the floor for the second straight game. In his last two games, the guard is shooting a total of 30.0 percent on 20.0 shots. In the four games before that, Gordon was shooting 47.4 percent, including 35.0 percent from three. Still, he is averaging 21.2 points in his last seven games since returning to the starting lineup. However, with James Harden (hamstring) possibly returning later this week, Gordon's current run as a starter may be coming to an end.