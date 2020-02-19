Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set to practice Wednesday
Gordon (lower leg) feels "a ton better" and will attempt to go through practice Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 31-year-old admitted his left shin bruise still feels a bit sore, so the team could remain cautious in bringing him back for Thursday's matchup with the Warriors. Gordon last saw game action Feb. 7 in Phoenix, though the issue first surfaced during his 50-point performance Jan. 27 in Utah.
