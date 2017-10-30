Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set to return Monday

Gordon (illness) will return to availability Monday against the Sixers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An illness kept Gordon out of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, but he rejoined the team at shootaround Monday morning and will likely return to the starting lineup with Chris Paul (knee) still out indefinitely. Gordon has looked revitalized through the first two weeks of the season, averaging 24.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds while attempting 12 three-pointers per game.