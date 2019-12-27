Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set to return Sunday
Gordon (knee) practiced Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
The team indicated earlier this week the veteran guard could make his return during this weekend's back-to-back set, and it appears he'll do so Sunday rather than Saturday. Gordon is primed to reclaim his role as the Rockets' sixth man upon his return, though he may face a minutes restriction since he's been sidelined since Nov. 11.
