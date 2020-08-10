Gordon (ankle) will make his return to game action Wednesday against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon injured his left ankle during a scrimmage and has not played in any of the Rockets' first five seeding games. He'll remain out Tuesday against the Spurs, but the veteran is slated to be on the floor for Wednesday's game. His minutes could be limited initially, as the Rockets' goal is to have him back at full speed for the start of the playoffs.