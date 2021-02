Gordon will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

The 32-year-old had 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench Thursday, but he'll rejoin the starting five Saturday with Victor Oladipo (foot) sidelined. Gordon is averaging 20.8 points over his past 13 games and should continue to see plenty of work offensively with Oladipo out at least one game.