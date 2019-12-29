Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set to start Sunday
Gordon will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Rockets TV man Craig Ackerman reports.
Not only will Gordon return after a lengthy injury absence, but he'll immediately slot into the starting lineup with both James Harden and Russell Westbrook sidelined Sunday. It's unclear if he'll face any sort of limitations, but given their injuries, the Rockets will likely try to get as much out of Gordon as they can.
