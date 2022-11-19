Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers.

Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was sidelined and Jalen Green was capped to 16 points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. With Porter missing Saturday's practice and perhaps trending toward another absence Sunday, Gordon could continue enjoy an elevated profile in the Houston offense in the short term.