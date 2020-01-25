Rockets' Eric Gordon: Sets new season high in win
Gordon scored 27 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3PT, 5-7 FT), and added three assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.
Gordon bested the season-high 25 points he scored his last time out as well as made six three-pointers for the second game in a row and third time over his last five. Fittingly, he has accounted for at least 20 points in each of those affairs. He'll look to stay hot Sunday at Denver.
