Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Sets new season high in win

Gordon scored 27 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3PT, 5-7 FT), and added three assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.

Gordon bested the season-high 25 points he scored his last time out as well as made six three-pointers for the second game in a row and third time over his last five. Fittingly, he has accounted for at least 20 points in each of those affairs. He'll look to stay hot Sunday at Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories