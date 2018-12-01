Rockets' Eric Gordon: Seven triples in victory Friday
Gordon ended with 26 points (8-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 136-105 victory over San Antonio.
Gordon moved back to the bench for Friday's clash, paving the way for Chris Paul to make his return. Subsequently, he saw fewer minutes but was still able to record 26 points including seven triples. Gordon is a streaky shooter and provides value on nights such as this. He has been hot lately so is worth plugging in until he loses his touch.
