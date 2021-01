Gordon will come off the bench Tuesday against the Wizards, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The 32-year-old started the past four games and averaged 24.0 points while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from deep, but he'll exit the lineup Tuesday with John Wall and Victor Oladipo both in the starting five. Jae'Sean Tate will start at small forward with Gordon returning to a bench role.