Gordon recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals during 28 minutes in the 104-87 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Gordon got a spot start in relief of Russell Westbrook during the loss Wednesday. The guard managed to put up a solid effort leading the team in points, but it was not enough. He was also one of the most efficient shooters for the Rockets and produced elsewhere on the court to follow it up. Gordon has been one of the only diamonds in the rough for Houston this season and will continue to be a strong producer moving forward.