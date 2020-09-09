Gordon delivered 10 points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's Game 3 loss against the Lakers.

Gordon was coming off three straight games 20-plus point performances, and he had reached the 20-point mark in five of his previous six games before delivering an underwhelming performance in Game 3. Gordon needs to hit the outside shot to make an impact, and he made just 33.3 percent of his long balls Tuesday. He has shot just 30.8 percent from beyond the arc in the current postseason run, and he needs to improve that mark if he wants to remain a key cog in the Rockets' offense now that things have gotten tougher.