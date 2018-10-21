Rockets' Eric Gordon: Slated to start Sunday

Gordon will draw the start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Gordon is in line for the start after the NBA handed Chris Paul a two-game suspension for an altercation he was involved in Saturday night against the Lakers. Gordon put up 21 points and hauled down three rebounds over 29 minutes in Houston's previous tilt.

