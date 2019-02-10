Rockets' Eric Gordon: Solid complementary effort

Gordon netted 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Gordon remained in the starting five at small forward Saturday despite the debut of Iman Shumpert, and he turned in a solid line overall despite considerable shooting struggles. The 30-year-old continues to be a relatively safe bet for double-digit scoring tallies any time he takes the floor as either a starter or high-volume second-unit asset, and even a slight improvement in his inefficient and career-low 39.1 percent shooting would lead to a bump in an already solid 16.2 points per game average.