Rockets' Eric Gordon: Solid effort in Game Seven loss

Gordon totaled 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Warriors.

Gordon was hot early once again, but in what was a sense of Deja vu, his shot abandoned him late as the Warriors superstars took over. Gordon was admirable in defeat and caps what has been a nice season for the sharpshooter. The loss of Chris Paul (hamstring) was simply too much for the Rockets and came at the worst time for them.

More News
Our Latest Stories