Rockets' Eric Gordon: Solid effort in Game Seven loss
Gordon totaled 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Warriors.
Gordon was hot early once again, but in what was a sense of Deja vu, his shot abandoned him late as the Warriors superstars took over. Gordon was admirable in defeat and caps what has been a nice season for the sharpshooter. The loss of Chris Paul (hamstring) was simply too much for the Rockets and came at the worst time for them.
