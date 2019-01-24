Rockets' Eric Gordon: Solid shooting in win
Gordon scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 Ft) while adding four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Knicks.
After being held to eight points by the Sixers on Monday, Gordon bounced right back, scoring 20 or more points for the third time in four games since getting back in the lineup from a knee injury. The veteran guard has gone 14-for-30 (46.7 percent) from three-point range over that stretch, and with defenses frantically -- and futilely -- trying to contain James Harden, Gordon should continue to see plenty of open looks.
