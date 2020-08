Gordon (ankle), who is on a limit of 20-25 minutes, is starting in his return Wednesday against the Pacers, Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire reports.

With Russell Westbrook (rest) out, Gordon will get the nod in his first game back from an ankle injury. Since January, he's averaging 15.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.7 minutes.