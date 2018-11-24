Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Saturday
Gordon will start Saturday against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Chris Paul (rest) out, it's not much a surprise that Gordon will enter the starting five. In five other starts this season, Gordon has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
