Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Sunday vs. San Antonio

Gordon (knee) will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gordon missed Friday's game against the Suns do to knee soreness but it appears he's now over the issue. He's drawing the start in place of Chris Paul (rest) and will undoubtedly return to a bench role when Paul returns. Look for Gordon to see a slight uptick in minutes as long as he remains in the starting lineup.