Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Sunday vs. San Antonio
Gordon (knee) will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Gordon missed Friday's game against the Suns do to knee soreness but it appears he's now over the issue. He's drawing the start in place of Chris Paul (rest) and will undoubtedly return to a bench role when Paul returns. Look for Gordon to see a slight uptick in minutes as long as he remains in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Friday vs. Suns•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Added to injury report•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 31 points in 26 minutes•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Puts up 19 points in convincing win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 22 points in 42 minutes•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: To start Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...