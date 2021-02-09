Gordon will start Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 32-year-old and John Wall rested during the front half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Hornets, and both guards are unsurprisingly back in the lineup Tuesday. Gordon is averaging 23.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.8 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the field over his past four games, and he should be plenty involved in New Orleans with Victor Oladipo (rest) sitting out.