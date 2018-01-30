Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Tuesday

Gordon will enter the starting five with Chris Paul (groin) sitting out, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are going to be without a few typical starters, including both Paul and Trevor Ariza (hamstring), so Gordon will get the call with the top unit. While Gordon will likely only see a handful more minutes considering he was already averaging 32.7 off the bench, his usage could spike a bit, which should mean a temporary uptick in fantasy value. In 23 prior starts this season, Gordon has averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 34.4 minutes.

