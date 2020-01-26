Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting with Harden out

Gordon will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Denver, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

James Harden (thigh) is out Sunday and isn't expected to play Monday, so Gordon should be in line for at least a two-game stint in the starting five. Gordon has put up 52 points, five rebounds and eight assists over the last two games -- including a win over the Nuggets -- and he's primed to see increased scoring opportunities over the next two days.