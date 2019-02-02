Rockets' Eric Gordon: Strong complementary line in loss
Gordon netted 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in the Rockets' 136-122 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Gordon manned the starting small forward spot Friday and provided the offense that coach Mike D'Antoni had hoped for. However, his contributions elsewhere were relatively sparse, and the veteran notably split the minutes at the three right down the middle with James Ennis. Gordon's role --- whether as a spot starter or on the second unit -- is highly secure, keeping him viable across all formats for his contributions in scoring and shooting categories.
