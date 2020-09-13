Gordon notched five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 loss against the Lakers.

Gordon had a performance to forget in Game 5 -- he was coming off five straight games with 10 or more points but was unable to extend it further. The veteran sharpshooter struggled with his threes at times during the playoffs, but he went 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) in the series against the Lakers. That was a sizable improvement considering he made just 31.7 percent of his threes during the regular season.