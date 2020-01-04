Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles from deep

Gordon had 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-108 win over the 76ers.

Gordon saw his minutes restriction increase in this game, but he was unable to perform as expected and even though he scored in double digits for the third straight game since returning from injury, his value decreases considerably if he's not sharp from the field. The veteran sharpshooter will try to turn things around Wednesday at Atlanta.