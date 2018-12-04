Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles from the field Monday
Gordon ended with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to Minnesota.
Monday's struggles from the field showcase the fact Gordon cannot be trusted in standard formats. Going just 4-of-13 from the floor, Gordon scored 10 points while adding very little else. On nights his shot is dropping. Gordon should be on a roster but as long as Chris Paul and James Harden are both healthy, Gordon is borderline at best.
