Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles from the field Monday

Gordon ended with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to Minnesota.

Monday's struggles from the field showcase the fact Gordon cannot be trusted in standard formats. Going just 4-of-13 from the floor, Gordon scored 10 points while adding very little else. On nights his shot is dropping. Gordon should be on a roster but as long as Chris Paul and James Harden are both healthy, Gordon is borderline at best.