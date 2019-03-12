Rockets' Eric Gordon: Three-point barrage continues
Gordon scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.
He continues to take full advantage of the open looks created in James Harden's wake, and Gordon is now shooting 51.0 percent (26-for-51) from three-point range over the last five games. The veteran guard doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of his scoring, but players averaging better than five made threes a game tend to find a way onto rosters even in shallow leagues.
