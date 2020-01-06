Rockets' Eric Gordon: Thursday's status up in the air
Gordon will play in Wednesday's game against Atlanta but could be held out of Thursday's tilt with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon could be held out for precautionary reasons Thursday as he recently returned from an extended absence due to a knee injury. Look for an update from the team later in the week clarifying his availability.
