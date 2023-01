Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers.

Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high mark, which he set Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds during that stretch.