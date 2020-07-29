Gordon's (ankle) timetable for a return has been revised from one-to-two weeks to two-to-three weeks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon's ankle is reportedly swollen and tender, but that's to be expected. Initially, it seemed like Gordon might be able to make a return during the seeding games, but now that appears less likely. It's possible he suits up for the final contest if he lands on the early end of his timetable. In his stead, Danuel House will start, while Ben McLemore, Jeff Green and Austin Rivers are all candidates to see extra run.