Gordon will come off the bench to begin the season, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Gordon said he spoke with new head coach Stephen Silas about the decision, and he's fine it. "I just really worry about winning," Gordon said. "I know if I come off the bench I'll have more of a chance to have the ball in my hands." Throughout his career, Gordon has vacillated between starting and coming off the bench, so this arrangement is nothing new. Just last season, Gordon came off the bench in 21 of his 36 appearances, and over four seasons in Houston, he's started less than half (113) of his total games (248).