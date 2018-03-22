Rockets' Eric Gordon: To start Thursday
Gordon, with Chris Paul (knee) doubtful, will draw the start for Thursday's matchup against Detroit, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon has often drawn starts when either Paul or Harden is unavailable -- Thursday being no exception. In his 25 starts this season, Gordon is averaging 21.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 33.3 minutes.
