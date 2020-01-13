Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: To start Tuesday

Gordon will start Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies in place of Russell Westbrook (rest), Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

This looks like it will be the usual arrangement on back-to-back sets, of which Westbrook is expected to miss one-half for the rest of the regular season. Last time the former MVP sat out, Gordon played 30 minutes and finished with 17 points and three assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories