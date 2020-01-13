Rockets' Eric Gordon: To start Tuesday
Gordon will start Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies in place of Russell Westbrook (rest), Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
This looks like it will be the usual arrangement on back-to-back sets, of which Westbrook is expected to miss one-half for the rest of the regular season. Last time the former MVP sat out, Gordon played 30 minutes and finished with 17 points and three assists.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...