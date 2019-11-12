Rockets' Eric Gordon: To undergo knee surgery

Gordon is expected to require knee surgery and miss 4-to-6 weeks while rehabbing, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Gordon put up 17 points to go along with three boards and an assist in 30 minutes Monday night, but he suffered a significant knee injury during the contest and is expected to go under the knife. That team is still gathering more information on the injury to ensure they explore all options, but all signs point to surgery at this point. It's expected to be a clean-up procedure, per Berman.