Rockets' Eric Gordon: Unlikely to play Thursday

Gordon (lower leg) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Warriors, Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

A bruised left shin prevented Gordon from appearing in the Rockets' final two games before the All-Star break, and it seems like he won't make his return until Saturday against the Jazz at the earliest. In his presumed absence Thursday, Ben McLemore, Danuel House and Austin Rivers are all candidates to see extra time on the court.