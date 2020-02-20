Rockets' Eric Gordon: Unlikely to play Thursday
Gordon (lower leg) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Warriors, Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
A bruised left shin prevented Gordon from appearing in the Rockets' final two games before the All-Star break, and it seems like he won't make his return until Saturday against the Jazz at the earliest. In his presumed absence Thursday, Ben McLemore, Danuel House and Austin Rivers are all candidates to see extra time on the court.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...