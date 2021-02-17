Gordon (groin) will be a game-time call Wednesday night against Philadelphia, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Gordon was listed as doubtful as of Tuesday night, but coach Stephen Silas said Wednesday morning that he believes the veteran guard will have a good chance to play. The Rockets will wait until after Gordon can warm up before the game to make a final call. Silas also intimated that Victor Oladipo (foot) will likely remain out, so if Gordon does play, he could be set for a slightly increased role.