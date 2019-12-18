Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will come off bench once he returns

Gordon (knee) will come off the bench upon return from his injury, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Gordon hasn't played since Nov. 11, and he's recovering from right knee surgery with the hope of returning in early January. It seems coach Mike D'Antoni has liked what he's seen from Danuel House at small forward, and he's likely to continue starting there for the foreseeable future. Gordon, though coming off the bench, should still see a sizeable role in the Rockets' gameplan.