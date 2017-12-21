Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will enter starting five Friday
Gordon will start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are set to be without Chris Paul (leg) for Friday's contest, so James Harden will shift over to point guard as the lead ball-handler, with Gordon joining the top unit at shooting guard. That being said, Gordon was already averaging 31.6 minutes off the bench this season, so he'll likely only see a few extra minutes with the promotion. He should be a solid mid-tier option for Friday's DFS slate with a favorable matchup against an injury-decimated Clippers roster.
