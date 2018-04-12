Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will not play Wednesday
Gordon (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
After initially being ruled questionable with a sore left ankle, Gordon will be held out Wednesday. This decision isn't too surprising, as Houston is electing to sit most of their regular rotation for the regular-season finale. Gordon will have a few extra days of rest before the postseason begins, however he should be considered questionable for the Rockets' playoff opener at this time.
