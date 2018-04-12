Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will not play Wednesday

Gordon (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

After initially being ruled questionable with a sore left ankle, Gordon will be held out Wednesday. This decision isn't too surprising, as Houston is electing to sit most of their regular rotation for the regular-season finale. Gordon will have a few extra days of rest before the postseason begins, however he should be considered questionable for the Rockets' playoff opener at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories