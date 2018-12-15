Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Saturday
Gordon (knee) is cleared to play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Left knee soreness put Gordon's status into question after playing 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers. He's feeling good enough to take the floor, however, and is in line for a third straight start.
