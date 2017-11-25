Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks
Gordon (calf) will be available for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Rockets TV man Craig Ackerman reports.
Gordon was held out of action Wednesday against Denver, but the Rockets will get both he and Ryan Anderson (illness) back Saturday to boost their offense off the bench. Gordon has seen a slight dip in playing time since the return of Chris Paul, but he's still managed to hit nine three-pointers over his last two games.
