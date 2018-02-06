Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Tuesday

Gordon will be available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.

As expected, Gordon will return to action after battling stiffness in his lower-back, which kept him out of the team's last two games. Gordon will be available in his usual bench capacity as the primary backup to James Harden and Chris Paul.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories