Gordon will be rested for Monday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets entering a back-to-back set, Gordon will get the night off Monday before likely returning for Tuesday's game in New Orleans. Houston will also be without John Wall (injury management) and Christian Wood (ankle), so Victor Oladipo and DeMarcus Cousins figure to take on the bulk of the scoring burden on the first unit. Gordon enters the week having scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games, including 26 in Saturday's loss to San Antonio.