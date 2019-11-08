Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will return Saturday
Gordon (hamstring) will return to action Saturday in Chicago, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Gordon missed Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness, but the issue evidently wasn't a serious one. The Rockets will be looking for better performances from the veteran going forward, as he's shot just 27.8 percent from the field this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.