Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will return Saturday

Gordon (hamstring) will return to action Saturday in Chicago, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Gordon missed Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness, but the issue evidently wasn't a serious one. The Rockets will be looking for better performances from the veteran going forward, as he's shot just 27.8 percent from the field this season.

