Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday
Gordon will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Chris Paul is dealing with a bruised knee and will sit out the second night of a back-to-back set. That allows Gordon to enter the starting lineup, though after 29 minutes during Tuesday's regular-season opener, he shouldn't be in line for a significant increase in playing time. Still, Gordon was impressive in the opener and logged 24 points without even hitting a three-pointer, so if he can lock in from behind the arc, that should only help his value.
