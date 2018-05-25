Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Game 6
Gordon will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 6 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
As anticipated, Gordon will take over at the other guard spot opposite James Harden after Chris Paul suffered a strained right hamstring near of the end of Thursday's Game 5. Gordon, who played 36 minutes in that contest, will likely see an even larger workload in Game 6, and coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that he expects Gordon to serve as the primary initiator when James Harden is off the floor.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could see bigger role in Game 6•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench in scoring during Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Co-leads team in scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays key role in victory Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....