Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Game 6

Gordon will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 6 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

As anticipated, Gordon will take over at the other guard spot opposite James Harden after Chris Paul suffered a strained right hamstring near of the end of Thursday's Game 5. Gordon, who played 36 minutes in that contest, will likely see an even larger workload in Game 6, and coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that he expects Gordon to serve as the primary initiator when James Harden is off the floor.