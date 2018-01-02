Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Harden's absence
Gordon will start at shooting guard while James Harden (hamstring) is sidelined, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Harden set to miss up to six weeks due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Gordon will be called upon to take on a bigger workload in the backcourt. Gordon is already playing 33 minutes per game this season, so his playing time likely won't increase by much, but he will be featured with the first unit until Harden is healthy enough to return to the floor.
