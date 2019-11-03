Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Sunday

Gordon will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Rockets' play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.

Gordon will get the nod at small forward ahead of Danuel House, and it'll be the first start of the season for the veteran. Gordon had just three points against Brooklyn on Friday, and he's shooting only 28.6 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three through five games.

